Punjab Sports Minister, DG,SBP Condole The Death Of Former Hockey Olympian Zakir

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 07:18 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakhhve expressed their deepest sympathies on the death of former legendary Olympian hockey goalkeeper Zakir Hussain.

In a joint condolence message here on Tuesday Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Adnan Arshad Aulakh prayed to Allah Almighty that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace.

"May Allah Almighty grant the bereaved family members courage and strength to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude," they said in their condolence message.

Zakir represented Pakistan in 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico where the national hockey team won the gold medal. He was also part of Pakistan team which won silver medal in 1956 Olympics in Melbourne.

