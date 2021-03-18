UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Sports Minister Directs Sports Department To Follow Ban On Sports Activities Strictly

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Punjab Sports Minister directs Sports Department to follow ban on sports activities strictly

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has directed all the concerned officials of Punjab Sports Department to follow a ban on sports activities strictly due to the growing Covid-19 threat.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said here on Thursday that the Punjab government has banned all sports activities till March 28 due to the severity of rapidly increasing coronavirus. "We can't allow any such activity which could help in spreading this fatal virus.

We are aware of difficulties of players but we can't hold any sports events in the prevailing situation," he added.

Punjab Sports Minister issued strict directions to follow all corona SOPs issued by the Punjab government. "Any kind of violation of Covid-19 SOPs cannot be tolerated because we can't put the lives of our players in risk", he said.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said the sports activities will resume in Punjab under certain SOPs as soon as we see any improvement in the corona situation.

Related Topics

Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab March All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 19 ..

11 minutes ago

Former Wimbledon champion Bartoli visits Dubai Spo ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador to Egypt meets Pope Tawadros

30 minutes ago

Emirati-Polish Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

31 minutes ago

OIC and Guinea Hold Workshop on Inclusion and Empo ..

39 minutes ago

We will continue to help build the bright future o ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.