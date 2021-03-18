Punjab Sports Minister directs Sports Department to follow ban on sports activities strictly

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has directed all the concerned officials of Punjab Sports Department to follow a ban on sports activities strictly due to the growing Covid-19 threat.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said here on Thursday that the Punjab government has banned all sports activities till March 28 due to the severity of rapidly increasing coronavirus. "We can't allow any such activity which could help in spreading this fatal virus.

We are aware of difficulties of players but we can't hold any sports events in the prevailing situation," he added.

Punjab Sports Minister issued strict directions to follow all corona SOPs issued by the Punjab government. "Any kind of violation of Covid-19 SOPs cannot be tolerated because we can't put the lives of our players in risk", he said.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said the sports activities will resume in Punjab under certain SOPs as soon as we see any improvement in the corona situation.