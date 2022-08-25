UrduPoint.com

Punjab Sports Minister Distribute Prizes Among Winners Of National Men/Women Ju-Jitsu Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 25, 2022 | 08:27 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The 13th edition of the National Men/Women Ju-Jitsu Championship concluded at a grand closing ceremony at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall here on Thursday.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan, DSO Tanveer Shah, President PJJF Khalil Ahmed Khan, Director Referee Kazim Ali Changezi, Administrator NPSC Gymnasium Hall Mustafa Shah and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Wapda team with 14 gold medals emerged champions in the 13th National Men/Women Ju-Jitsu Championship followed by Navy and Punjab with 6 and 4 gold medals respectively.

Kainat Arif of Wapda was adjudged Player of the Championship.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi witnessed decisive fights and later distributed trophies, medals and track suits among top performers of the championship.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood said that Pakistan athletes can win laurels for the country in power sports. "We are going to establish a top level academy and Power Sports Arena to promote power sports among the young generation".

He further said Pakistan has plenty of ju-jitsu talent and that's why Pakistan athletes returned successful from World Junior Ju-Jitsu and Asian Championships. "The future of ju-jitsu is bright in our country and this game could be a useful weapon for self-defence in the modern era," he added.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, answering a question on this occasion appreciated the talent of male and female players during the 3-day 13th National Men/Women Ju-Jitsu Championship.

"Sports board Punjab will arrange professional training courses for talented players and team officials".

He said Sports Board Punjab is taking all possible measures for the promotion of sports across the province. "We are devising an effective plan to groom the potential players so that they can serve Pakistan in future competitive events".

Following are results.

Fighting System Men -56kg: 1. Saeed Anwar (Wapda), 2. Salman (KPK), 3. Haris (Sindh), 4. Rashid (Islamabad) -62kg: 1. Adil (Navy), 2. Shoaib (Police), 3. M Saleem (KPK), 4. Ali Raza (Punjab) -77kg: 1. Hamza (Wapda), 2. Aziz Ul Haq (Navy), 3. Waris Habib (KPK), 4. Shazaib (Sindh) -85kg: 1. Ali Zar (Punjab), 2. Ali Hamza (Navy), 3. Shafiq (Police), 4. M Umair (Wapda) Newaza Men -56kg: 1. Awais (Wapda), 2. Farhan (Navy), 3. Tahir (Gilgit Baltistan), 4. Arslan Ali (Islamabad) -69kg: 1. Danish (Wapda), 2. Umar (Navy), 3. Usman (Police), 4. M Mudassir (KPK) -85kg: 1. Salman Tariq (Police), 2. Rana Waqar (Wapda), 3. Umar (KPK), 4. Hashim (Punjab) Fighting System Women -48kg: 1. Bano Butt (Punjab), 2. Anum (Navy), 3. Kausar (Wapda), 4. Hurmat (Sindh) -63kg: 1. Fazilat (Navy), 2. Arwa (Wapda), 3. Nazia Ali (KPK), 4. Eman Shahbaz (Punjab) Newaza Women -57KG: 1. Maryam (Wapda), 2. Arzoo (Navy), 3. Maryam (KPK), 4. Erum (Sindh) Duo System Women 1. Isra Waseem and Kainat Arif (Wapda), 2. Sahar and Mahroosh (Punjab), 3. Anam and Sanam (Navy), 4. Atiqa and Sadaf (KPK)Show System Women1. Isra Waseem and Kainat Arif (Wapda), 2. Sahar and Mahroosh (Punjab), 3. Anam and Sanam (Navy), 4. Atiqa and Sadaf (KPK).

