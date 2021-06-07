Punjab Sports Minister for Sports awards cash prize to Youth Ambassador, Shehroze

Shehroze Kashif, who became the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to reach the summit of Mount Everest, has been appointed Youth Ambassador of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab at a ceremony held here at SBP E-Library Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Shehroze Kashif, who became the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to reach the summit of Mount Everest, has been appointed Youth Ambassador of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab at a ceremony held here at SBP E-Library Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Monday.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti was the chief guest of the ceremony. Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen and a large number of national and international sports stars and enthusiasts were also present on this occasion.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti awarded a cheque of Rs one lakh, Youth Ambassador letter and a shield to Shehroze on this occasion. He also awarded a shield to heavy motor biking legend Mukarram Khan Tareen.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Sports Minister said that the entire nation is proud of the amazing feat of Shehroze. "He is our national hero and our youngsters must take inspiration from Shehroze, who achieved great distinction at such a young age".

He said definitely it is a proud moment for all of us to appoint 19-year-old Shehroze a Youth Ambassador of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab. "Shehroze is an asset of our country, who waved the Pakistan flag on the world's highest peak.

He also paid tributes to Shehroze's father Kashif, who guided him at every crucial stage of his career since his childhood. "It is an example for other parents. They should also groom their children in this way".

Punjab Sports Minister on this occasion announced that a climbing wall is being built in Nishtar Park Sports Complex for those youngsters who want to demonstrate their climbing skills.

He said that he will try to arrange a meeting of Shehroze with Prime Minister Imran Khan, who always encouraged the talented youth of the country.

About Punjab's Sports Policy, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti informed that Punjab's Sports Policy is on verge of approval and hopefully it will be approved in the next meeting of Punjab Cabinet.

He said that Shehroze will be invited to different schools and colleges where he will inspire the young generation through his motivational speeches.

Young mountaineer Shehroze Kashif, on this occasion thanked Punjab Minister for Sports, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab and Director General Sports Punjab for encouraging and honouring him.

He said that he faced several difficulties in his expeditions but he didn't lose his heart. "I started mountaineering at the age of 12 and scaled Shamshal Peak and Broad Peak at the age of 13 and 17 respectively".

Shehroze said he will give a big news to the Pakistan nation after two months because he is going to summit Manaslu peak.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani congratulated Shehroze Kashif on behalf of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab.

He said Shehroze is our national hero. He scaled the Broad Peak at the age of 17 and that's why he was given the title of 'Broad Boy'.

"Govt is promoting mountaineering in the province. Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is taking effective measures for the promotion of sports in the province. As many as 100 soft sports grounds and 16 tehsil sports complexes have been completed in fiscal year 2020-21".

He said that the Sports Village Project is on top among several new sports projects which are being launched in the next year.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, in his address said, "It has been our tradition to honour our national heroes." He said Shehroze, who really did immense hard work and learned the techniques and skills of mountaineering at such a young age and scaled Mount Everest on May 11, 2021. "We are quite hopeful that Shehroze, who is a resident of Lahore, will annex many more accolades for the country in future," he anticipated.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh informed, "We have several youth schemes including Youth Exchange Programme, Youth Hostel in our planning.""Eight astro-turf hockey stadiums have been completed. Tehsil Sports Complexes are being built in 28 tehsil besides three High Performance Centres".

He further said the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic has thwarted sports activities across the country. "We are planning to resume our full-fledged sports activities and events after the reduction of coronavirus threats as per the directions of Punjab government."