Punjab sports minister gives job to grandson of legendary wrestler Din Muhammad

Fulfilling his promise, Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has given employment to Faisal Ali, a grandson of legendary wrestler Din Muhammad, in the Sports Board Punjab

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Fulfilling his promise, Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has given employment to Faisal Ali, a grandson of legendary wrestler Din Muhammad, in the Sports board Punjab.

Din Muhammad had clinched historic gold medal for Pakistan in 1954 Asian Games.

Rai Taimoor had promised to give employment to one member of Din Muhammad's family when he visited the residence of elderly wrestler in May this year and also awarded a cheque and appreciation certificate to him in recognition of his services for the country.

During his meeting with Faisal Ali, the minister said that it's our obligation to look after our national heroes. "Din Muhammad is Pakistan's first gold medalist in any international sports event.

He has great services for Pakistan and that's why he deserves to be honoured at every level," he added.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Din Muhammad's name has also been recommended to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for a house in 'Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme'.

He said an endowment fund for the welfare of national sports heroes and athletes has been included in the sports policy. "Sports Policy is definitely a significant development in regard to welfare of players in Punjab province," he added.

Faisal Ali, on this occasion, thanked Punjab Minister for Sports for giving him a job in Sports Board Punjab. "I'm proud of my grandfather Din Muhammad for his great achievements in wrestling. I will also perform my duties with full honesty and dedication in Sports Board Punjab," he added.