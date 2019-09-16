UrduPoint.com
Punjab Sports Minister Greets Boxer Waseem On Winning International Bout

Zeeshan Mehtab 33 seconds ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 07:52 PM

Punjab sports minister greets boxer Waseem on winning international bout

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh have congratulated Pakistan's premier professional boxer Mohammad Waseem on his fastest knock-out victory against ConradoTenamor of Philippines in Dubai the other day

It is pertinent to mention here that Waseem knocked out ConradoTenamor in the first minute of opening round in his ranking fight. He dedicated his victory to the Kashmiris facing brutal atrocities at the hands of the Indian occupation forces.

In their joint greeting message here on Monday, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Adnan Arshad Aulakh said Waseem made the entire nation proud through his splendid performance against a strong opponent.

They praised the professional skills of Pakistan boxer Waseem and expressed the hope that he will maintain his glorious form in his future international fights.

