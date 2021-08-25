UrduPoint.com

Punjab Sports Minister Greets National Cricket Team For Winning 2nd Test Match Against West Indies

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Punjab Sports Minister greets national cricket team for winning 2nd Test match against West Indies

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has congratulated national cricket team and coaching staff for winning T20 series and 2nd Test match against hosts West Indies cricket team.

In a greeting message here on Wednesday, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Pakistan's young players especially skipper Babar Azam, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and middle order batsman Fawad Alam played key role in extraordinary victory against strong West Indian team.

"After winning T20 series and leveling Test rubber against West Indian team, now our cricketers should put their focus on the preparations for T20 World Cup scheduled to be staged in UAE".

Punjab Minister said Punjab govt will make excellent security measures for upcoming home series against New Zealand.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World Sports Punjab UAE Young Fawad Alam Babar Azam Afridi Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers the thr ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers the three great artists Asif Hassan M ..

14 minutes ago
 66,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

66,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

15 minutes ago
 Shaheen, Fawad Alam get career-high rankings in IC ..

Shaheen, Fawad Alam get career-high rankings in ICC Test Cricket

19 minutes ago
 Global Business Forum Africa 2021 to highlight con ..

Global Business Forum Africa 2021 to highlight continent’s untapped trade pote ..

30 minutes ago
 President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headqua ..

President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters

34 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council and CDA organise Child Protec ..

Dubai Sports Council and CDA organise Child Protection Workshop for Dubai sports ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.