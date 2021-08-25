Punjab Sports Minister greets national cricket team for winning 2nd Test match against West Indies

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has congratulated national cricket team and coaching staff for winning T20 series and 2nd Test match against hosts West Indies cricket team.

In a greeting message here on Wednesday, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Pakistan's young players especially skipper Babar Azam, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and middle order batsman Fawad Alam played key role in extraordinary victory against strong West Indian team.

"After winning T20 series and leveling Test rubber against West Indian team, now our cricketers should put their focus on the preparations for T20 World Cup scheduled to be staged in UAE".

Punjab Minister said Punjab govt will make excellent security measures for upcoming home series against New Zealand.