Punjab Sports Minister greets Pak boxer Usman on winning World Youth Boxing title

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister of sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood congratulated Pakistani boxer Usman Wazir on winning the World Youth Boxing title.

In a felicitation message here on Thursday, he said that Usman Wazir has earned great respect for Pakistan by winning the World Youth Boxing title.

"Usman Wazir knocked out Thai boxer Somphot Seesa to win the WBO World Welterweight Youth Boxing title". He said that Usman Wazir is a very talented boxer who won the professional boxing title for Pakistan quite comfortably. "Pakistan has been blessed with the best boxing talent".

Punjab Minister of Sports said that Sports board Punjab is taking effective steps to promote all games including boxing across the province. "Sports stars like Usman Wazir are true heroes of the nation", Malik Taimoor Masood added.