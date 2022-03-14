Punjab sports minister greets winners of Punjab Mind Sports Masters

Syed Zohaib Gillani of Lahore won the title of Punjab Mind Sports Masters 2022 here on Monday at Nishtar Park Sports Complex and Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Board Punjab Javed Chohan congratulated him and other winners of the mega event

Country's biggest-ever Punjab Mind Sports Masters 2022 was organised by Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab at a large canopy outside the Gaddafi Stadium.

Syed Zohaib Gillani competed in the Open Men category of the grand event and won the cash prize of Rs 2 lakh. The runners-up position went to Tahir Asghar of Faisalabad, followed by Aqib Javaid of Lahore. Tahir Asghar and Aqib Javaid were given cash prizes of Rs one lakh and Rs 75,000, respectively.

Aliya Ashfaq of Lodhran was declared champion in the Scrabble Under-15 competition. The second position was taken by M Akhlaq of Peshawar, followed by Rameen Tariq also from Peshawar.

Overall a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh was distributed among 120 top position holders of the grand event under the directions of Punjab minister for sports and youth affairs. A total number of over 600 male and female players from all parts of the country took part in the largest chess event in Pakistan's history.

In Men's Above 55 category, the top position was won by Quetta's Ijaz Mehmood while Mehak Gul of Lahore emerged triumphant in Open Women competition. In Open U-15 Boys contest, the first position was taken by Ijtaba Amer of Lahore, the title of Men's U-1600 (FIDE rating players) was grabbed by Abdul Jabbar from Gujranwala while in Men's Unrated contest, Toba Tek Singh's Waseem Akhtar was adjudged winner.

Punjab Sports Minister said that it is definitely a great honour for Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab to host such a massive Mind Sports event. "Certainly it was a historic event in the sports history of the country. All the male and female players of all age groups took part in the event with great amount of passion".

He said that Punjab Sports Ministry will hold more such Mind Sports events in future. "The participation of over 600 male and female players of all age groups in the Mind Sports event is not a small thing and we are quite upbeat that the game of chess and scrabble will grow among the younger generation after the successful holding of Punjab Mind Sports Masters 2022".

Director General Sports Punjab said that it was historic indoor games event organized by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab. This event of Punjab Mind Sports Masters provided a suitable platform to chess and scrabble players of all age groups to exhibit their talent in a highly competitive environment. "We are quite hopeful that Pakistan will get several talented male and female chess and scrabble players through this grand event".

Punjab Mind Sports Masters 2022 results Open Men category Position Players (City) Prize 1st Syed Zohaib Gilani (Lahore) 200,000 2nd Tahir Asghar (Faisalabad) 100,000 3rd Aqib Javaid (Lahore) 75,000 Men Above 55 category 1st Ijaz Mehmood (Quetta) 20,000 2nd Mumtaz Malghani (DG Khan) 15,000 3rd Asad Rampuri (Karachi) 10,000 Open Women category 1st Mehak Gul (Lahore) 20,000 2nd Aleena Zulfiqar (Lahore) 15,000 3rd Sehba Shah (Lahore) 10,000 Open U-15 Boys category 1st Ijtaba Amer (Lahore) 20,000 2nd Ijlal Amir (Lahore) 15,000 3rd Ahmed (Lahore) 10,000 Men's U-1600 (FIDE rating players) 1st Abdul Jabbar (Gujranwala) 12,000 2nd Atif Sheraz Khan (Lahore) 10,000 3rd Nasir Ahmed (Lahore) 8000 Men Unrated category 1st Waseem Akhtar (TT Singh) 10,000 2nd M Shahzad (Jhang) 6000 3rd Zohaib Aleem (Lahore) 4000 =-=-= Scrabble U-15 results Pos Players (City) Prize 1st Aliya Ashfaq (Lodhran) 15000 2nd M Akhlaq (Peshawar) 10,000 3rd Rameen Tariq (Peshawar) 8000 4th M Moiz (Lahore) 6000 5th Muskan Asghar (Peshawar) 4000 6th Anas Rahim (Peshawar) 2000 7th M Shoaib (Peshawar) 2000 8th Ahtasham (Lahore) 20009th Hassan (Quetta) 200010th Shahab Naseer (Peshawar) 2000.