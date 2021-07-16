Punjab Sports Minister hopes javelin thrower Arshad will clinch medal at Tokyo Olympic

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has expressed the hope that country's premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem will live up to the expectations of the nation at Olympic to be held at Tokyo, Japan from July 23 to August 8.

He said this while talking to media at a largely-attended send-off ceremony in honour of Arshad Nadeem at Punjab Stadium here on Friday.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Arshad Nadeem's coach Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari and a large number of sports enthusiasts were also present on this occasion.

Punjab Minister for Sports also awarded a cheque of Rs one lakh to Arshad Nadeem and Rs 25 thousand to his coach Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari on this occasion. Arshad also demonstrated javelin throw performance in front of top sports dignitaries and media at Punjab Stadium.

In the media talk , Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said definitely it's a proud moment that Pakistan's top javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who grabbed gold medal in 13th South Asian Games at Kathmandu, Nepal with amazing performance, is going to represent Pakistan in coveted Olympic Games.

He hoped that Arshad will offer an equally impressive performance in Tokyo Olympics and win a medal for the nation after a long time of 29 years. "Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who bettered his own record in Iran Athletics Championship, did not disappoint the nation in the past and now once again all the Pakistanis have expectations from him to emerge winner in the Olympic sports extravaganza. The entire Pakistani nation, particularly the sports community, is praying for his success in the Tokyo Olympics", he asserted.

Punjab Minister for Sports said: "Punjab govt has extended every kind of support to Arshad for his preparations for the Olympic Games. Arshad did really hard work to gain status as a world class javelin thrower and our young athletes must take inspiration from him," he added.

Arshad Nadeem, on this occasion, thanked Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Sports board Punjab for encouraging and providing best facilities for his preparations for the mega Olympic Games event. "The whole Pakistan nation is praying for me and I'm quite upbeat to clinch a medal in the Tokyo Olympic.