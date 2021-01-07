Punjab Sports Minister impressed with performance of young players

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said on Thursday that the male and female players from all divisions of Punjab are exhibiting excellent performances in the First Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter-Division Sports Championship.

He said this event is an ideal opportunity for young athletes to showcase their talent.

"We are providing modern sports facilities to youth by spreading a network of modern sports projects across the province in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar", he added.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said: "Sports board Punjab is organising this championship to promote sports culture and trace fresh talent from all parts of the province. Punjab has plenty of sports potential and we are quite confident to find several talented players from this championship."