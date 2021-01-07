UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Sports Minister Impressed With Performance Of Young Players

Zeeshan Mehtab 12 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Punjab Sports Minister impressed with performance of young players

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said on Thursday that the male and female players from all divisions of Punjab are exhibiting excellent performances in the First Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter-Division Sports Championship.

He said this event is an ideal opportunity for young athletes to showcase their talent.

"We are providing modern sports facilities to youth by spreading a network of modern sports projects across the province in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar", he added.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said: "Sports board Punjab is organising this championship to promote sports culture and trace fresh talent from all parts of the province. Punjab has plenty of sports potential and we are quite confident to find several talented players from this championship."

Related Topics

Chief Minister Sports Punjab Young Male Event All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

ADQ expands foundation for healthcare and pharma e ..

1 hour ago

PITB signs MoU with Punjab Information Commission ..

1 hour ago

AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Duba ..

1 hour ago

Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be do ..

1 hour ago

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

2 hours ago

EAD Secretary-General participates in virtual envi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.