Punjab Sports Minister Inaugurates Chief Minister Punjab Karate Championship

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 08:49 PM

Punjab Sports Minister inaugurates Chief Minister Punjab karate championship

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti inaugurated the Chief Minister Punjab National Karate Championship 2019 at a colourful opening ceremony at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall here on Friday

Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin, SBP, Javed Chohan, Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) Chairman Muhammad Jahangir, PKF President Ahmed Baig, PKF Secretary Andleeb Sandhu, IOC Scholarship holder Saadi Abbas and a large number of karate players and officials were also present on this occasion.

Punjab Minister for Sports was also introduced with the players of 11 participating teams , Punjab, KP, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Wapda, Army, Railways, Police, Navy and HEC teams , at the opening ceremony.

PKF Secretary in her welcome address highlighted the achievements of Pakistan karate players in different international karate events. Earlier, young girls presented National Anthem on drum beat and won huge appreciation.

On the opening day, Army annexed one gold medal and one silver medal. Wapda karatekas clinched one gold and a bronze while Balochistan had to content with two bronze medals.

The Railway team bagged one silver and one bronze medal.

Punjab Minister for Sports and DG, SBP awarded medals to prominent performers.

Speaking on the occasion, The Sports Minister said " We are quite satisfied that true sports culture is being revived in the province and hosting of this national championship will definitely contribute in the further uplift of the game ".

He said efforts will be made to promote sports activities in all parts of the province. "We are taking steps to establish top class grounds and other sports facilities in all tehsils of the province," he added.

Rai Taimoor Khan urged the participating players to take part in the championship with full dedication.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said sports activities always prove beneficial for young generation. "Sports board Punjab is making hectic efforts to promote games culture in the province", he said.

He said Punjab's sports policy is near completion and after its implementation, all the issues relating to sports will be resolved.

