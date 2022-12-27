Punjab Sports Minister inaugurates Potohar Sports Festival

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood said that astro-turf laying work at National Hockey Stadium was in progress speedily which would be completed in the second week of January 2023.

He said this while addressing a press conference at the inauguration of Potohar Sports Festival at Shehbaz Sharif Sports Complex, Rawalpindi on Monday evening.

MNA Rashid Hafeez, MPA Umer Tanveer Butt, Amir Kiani, Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali, Divisional Sports Officer Waheed Babar, DO Sports Shams Tawheed Abbasi, Deputy Director Nadeem Qaiser and others were present on the occasion.

Young artists presented cultural performances of all provinces besides demonstrating taekwondo and wushu skills at the grand opening ceremony.

Addressing the press conference, the Punjab Sports Minister said the Potohar Sports Festival was being organized in Rawalpindi division with an aim to provide better sports facilities to youth of the region. "The teams from six districts of Rawalpindi division including Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Murree and Talagang are participating in the grand event," he added.

He informed that more than 5,000 players would participate in 10 games disciplines which will be competed in the Potohar Sports Festival. "Kabaddi, tug-of-war, javelin throw, and several regional and cultural games would be part of the festival where a cash prize of Rs 30,000 will be awarded to the winning team the runner-up team would pocket Rs 20,000".

The Punjab Sports Minister said the Punjab government was committed to the promotion of regional and local sports across the province. "Recently we organized Punjab Games in which more than 10,000 young athletes from across Punjab showed their sports talent. The top position holders of Punjab Games will be imparted modern training at Sports board Punjab's different academies to polish their skills," he elaborated.

Malik Taimoor Masood said that effective efforts were being made to promote healthy activities throughout the province. "We are aiming to engage a large number of youth in these healthy activities to bring out their hidden talent. Besides this, we are also creating excellent sports and recreational opportunities for people of all age groups," he added.

He said the provincial government was paying special attention to youth affairs, sports and infrastructure.

"The government would establish sports academies across the province, adding that theseactivities would be promoted at the district level. About 95 percent construction work on asports stadium being built in Rawalpindi has been completed," he informed.