Punjab Sports Minister inaugurates powerlifting, kickboxing competitions

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti inaugurated Sports Board Punjab's two-day Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting and Kickboxing Championship here on Tuesday at a colourful opening ceremony at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Sports , Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti inaugurated Sports Board Punjab 's two-day Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting and Kickboxing Championship here on Tuesday at a colourful opening ceremony at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Secretary,l Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khawaja, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Officer Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Secretary, Pakistan Powerlifting Federation, Rashed Malik and a large number of powerlifting and kickboxing players and officials were also present on this occasion.

Before the start of competitions, Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism and Director General Sports Punjab unveiled the trophy of championship.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti also welcomed the participating athletes and officials from nine divisions taking part in the championship and expressed the hope that Powerlifting and Kickboxing athletes will excel in their respective competitions.

The minister said that Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting and Kickboxing championship events are part of our Annual Sports Calendar programme. "It's our planning to hold at least one Inter-Division Championship every month under the Annual Sports Calendar programme. Now we are organizing two Inter-Division Championships with the collaboration of respective associations.

We also had all sports associations on board with us during grand event of 72nd Punjab Games," he added.

He said that there is plenty of powerlifting talent in Punjab. Answering a question regarding sports policy, Punjab Minister for Sports informed that Punjab's first sports policy is under preparation.

"First draft of the sports policy has been completed. All stakeholders are being consulted to form a compact sports policy.

We are quite determined that true sports culture will flourish in the province after the proper implementation of sports policy," he asserted.

Director General Sports Punjab speaking on the occasion said that SBP will continue to hold such top standard sports competitions in future as well across the province. "Our motto is to create awareness among masses that sports activities will help a lot in creating a healthy society," he said.

Replying another query Adnan Arshad Aulakh said these sports events were being organized through team efforts and our goal is to bring our athletes at such a higher level where they can win medals for the country in international sports events.

Earlier, young players also exhibited wonderful gymnastic and skating performances during the inaugural ceremony and won huge appreciation from the audience.