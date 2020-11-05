UrduPoint.com
Punjab Sports Minister Inaugurates SBP's Tennis Academy

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:41 PM

Punjab Sports Minister inaugurates SBP's Tennis Academy

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti inaugurates Sports board Punjab's Junior Initiative Tennis Academy here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex State of the Art Tennis Stadium on Thursday.

Vice-Chairman Sports Board Punjab Rao Zahid Qayyum, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, Pakistan's former Davis Cup skipper Rashid Malik, top national women tennis star Ushna Sohail, other officials and a large number of sports enthusiasts were also present on this occasion.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Vice-Chairman Rao Zahid Qayyum, DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, tennis star Ushna Sohail and Noor Malik played some exhibition tennis on this occasion.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh presented souvenirs to Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and SBP Vice-Chairman Rao Zahid Qayyum on this occasion.

Talking to media, Punjab Sports Minister for Sports said the Tennis Academy is being launched for the promotion of tennis among the young generation of the province. "Our State of the Art Tennis Stadium is equipped with all modern facilities and we are quite upbeat that we will be able to produce several world class tennis players through our Tennis Academy," he added.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti further said that Pakistan's former Davis Cup skipper Rashid Malik will oversee the training and coaching at the academy. "Expert coaches will impart training to 4 to 12 years old boys and girls under the supervision of Rashid Malik at the academy. The registration process has already been commenced under the supervision of Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti," he asserted.

Answering a question, Punjab Sports Minister for Sports said top sports facilities in various cities will be named after sports legends of the country. "We already have established cricket and hockey academies in Punjab province and it's our third academy to promote the sports culture among the young generation", he saidSpeaking on this occasion, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that five practice tennis courts will be built with the cost of Rs 50 million within a period of one year. "These practice courts will certainly prove to be a great facility for young boys and girls to sharpen their tennis skills," he added.

"Tennis has been quite famous in the world and our academy will play a key part in further popularizing the game of tennis in the province", said DG, SBP.

