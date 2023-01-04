UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published January 04, 2023 | 10:42 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood laid the foundation stone of the country's first ever Hockey High Performance Center here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Wednesday.

He also laid the foundation stone of a Gym at Punjab International Swimming Complex the same day.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Musarrat Jabeen, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi and Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza gave a thorough briefing to Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood regarding the elite sports projects.

While giving briefing, Muhammad Tariq Qureshi informed that the location of High Performance Centre for Hockey has been changed as per its suitability and now this elite facility will be built at archery ground opposite NPSC E-Library.

Speaking on the occasion Punjab Sports Minister said that the High Performance Centre for Hockey will prove to be a revolutionary measure for the revival of hockey.

"Around 100 players will be given modern training in the state of the art project which will be completed within a period of two years with the cost of over Rs 70 crore," he added.

He informed that a modern gym, conference hall, training hall and Astroturf on top floor will be constructed in the Hockey High Performance Center. "The second Hockey High Performance Center will be built in Faisalabad in near future," he added.

Punjab Sports Minister said that Hockey High Performance Center will definitely be a great facility for young male and female hockey players from across the country. "Our talented players will be able to polish their skills under the supervision of qualified hockey coaches at the Hockey High Performance Center," he added.

He said, "Hockey High Performance Center was the need of the hour and we are quite upbeat to regain our lost hockey glory through this modern facility."Malik Taimoor Masood further said, "Hockey is our national game and we will leave no stone unturned for the promotion of this game among the young generation. We will utilise all available resources and will go to every extent for the resurgence of our national game."

