Punjab Sports Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of Sports Board Punjab's Mosque

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Punjab Sports Minister lays foundation stone of Sports Board Punjab's Mosque

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti laid the foundation stone of Sports board Punjab's Mosque in the lawns of National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Director General (DG) Sports Punjab Javed Chohan, Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khawaja, Deputy Directors Tariq Wattoo, Chand Perveen, Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti, Assistant Directors Zahoor Ahmed, Raees ur Rehman and a large number of SBP employees were also present.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and DG Sports Punjab Javed Chohan also witnessed the map of Mosque where more than 160 people can offer prayer at a time.

The sports minister, DG sports Punjab and all the notables offer prayers for the development and prosperity of the country on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Rai Taimoor said, "there is great need of unity and harmony in the country and this Masjid will play a key role in enhancing love and respect among people of all walks of life.""It is the right time for all of us to put up collective efforts for the progress and wellbeing of the country," he added.

