Punjab Sports Minister meets Bilal Erdogan, the son of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and his delegation had a meeting with Bilal Erdogan, the son of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Wednesday.

According to information made available here promotion of traditional sports between the two countries was discussed at length during the meeting.

Both the delegations agreed to enhance mutual efforts for the promotion of sports. Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and other officials were also present on this occasion said that an exchange programme of popular traditional sports will be launched between Pakistan and Turkey. "Regional and cultural sports have great significance in regard to our heritage and legacy. We have decades-old brotherly and cordial relations with Turkey and the joint efforts for the promotion of traditional sports will further strengthen the ties between the two countries", he added.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti further said that Pakistan will extend every kind of help for the growth of kabaddi in Turkey.

Punjab Minister for Sports suggested to include kabaddi in World Nomad Games. He also invited Bilal Erdogan to participate in the extravaganza of Pakistan's traditional sports which he accepted on the spot.

Bilal Erdogan, who is also President of World Ethnosports, said that Pakistan is a very important Islamic country and have great respect among the Muslim Ummah. "We will work together for the promotion of traditional sports in Pakistan", he asserted. He also presented a souvenir to Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on this occasion.