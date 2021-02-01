UrduPoint.com
Punjab Sports Minister Meets Dr Fehmida

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Punjab, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, called on the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fehmida Mirza here at her office and discussed matters regarding revival of sports after the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also discussed the sports policy, the welfare of sports veterans, sports infrastructure being built and other affairs of mutual interest, said a press release issued here.

Taimoor Khan Bhatti who was also accompanied by Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh, and their team was warmly welcomed by Dr Fehmida.

Bhatti apprised the federal minister about his department's progress on the development of provincial sports policy and its salient features, including free medical services and health insurance to sportsmen, the establishment of dedicated ladies gymnasiums across the province, and free sports' facilities for differently-abled children.

Dr Fehmida ensured her all-out support to the Provincial Sports Department in its endeavours.

Bhatti also extended an invitation to the Federal Minister to visit the Punjab Sports Complex and other sports facilities in the province, which she accepted.

Dr Fehmida emphasized upon the revival of culture of the sports at all provincial tiers, significantly at club, tehsil and district level, which was in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said that ensuring merit in the recruitment process of District Sports Officers could harness fruitful results and help the government and other sports federations to nurture the right talent at the grass-root level. The Federal Minister said that the government was already playing its role but the true vision of revival of sports could only be achieved when all stakeholders of the sports' ecosystem including national federations, provincial associations, and media play their role in collaboration.

Punjab Sports Minister thanked Dr Fehmida for the profuse hospitality and admired her eloquent concerns for the betterment of sports infrastructure in the country.

