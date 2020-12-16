UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Sports Minister Meets Governor Ali Yerlikaya

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Punjab Sports Minister meets Governor Ali Yerlikaya

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and his delegation was called on Governor of Istanbul Ali Yerlikaya in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Chief Sports consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk and other officials were also present on this occasion, said the information made available here by Sports board Punjab.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti also invited Governor of Istanbul Ali Yerlikaya to visit Lahore which he accepted.

The promotion of sports between Punjab and Istanbul and other important matters were discussed at length during the meeting. Both the sides mutually agreed to enhance efforts for the promotion of sports relations between Punjab and Istanbul.

Speaking on on the occasion, Punjab Minister for Sports said Governor of Istanbul Ali Yerlikaya has agreed to term Istanbul and Lahore as twin sports cities.

"The Foreign Ministries of both the countries will complete the relevant paperwork in near future," he added.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that an exchange programme of popular traditional sports will be launched between Pakistan and Turkey. "The mutual friendship and brotherhood will further develop between Pakistan and Turkey through sports competitions", he added.

Governor of Istanbul Ali Yerlikaya, on this occasion said that Istanbul sports authorities will remain in touch with Sports Board Punjab for the growth of sports relations between both the countries. "Punjab Minister for Sports and and his delegation put up wonderful suggestions for the expansion of sports ties between the two countries," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Governor Sports Exchange Punjab Turkey Visit Istanbul

Recent Stories

Sharjah Archaeology Authority organises virtual le ..

16 minutes ago

SAP, Expo 2020 Dubai launch education webinars

31 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed calls for updating legislations to ..

46 minutes ago

ECP should take notice of govt’s decision of hol ..

50 minutes ago

Ministry of State for FNC Affairs explores future ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP organises &#039;6th Virtual Regional Confere ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.