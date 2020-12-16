Punjab Sports Minister meets Governor Ali Yerlikaya

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and his delegation was called on Governor of Istanbul Ali Yerlikaya in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Chief Sports consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk and other officials were also present on this occasion, said the information made available here by Sports board Punjab.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti also invited Governor of Istanbul Ali Yerlikaya to visit Lahore which he accepted.

The promotion of sports between Punjab and Istanbul and other important matters were discussed at length during the meeting. Both the sides mutually agreed to enhance efforts for the promotion of sports relations between Punjab and Istanbul.

Speaking on on the occasion, Punjab Minister for Sports said Governor of Istanbul Ali Yerlikaya has agreed to term Istanbul and Lahore as twin sports cities.

"The Foreign Ministries of both the countries will complete the relevant paperwork in near future," he added.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that an exchange programme of popular traditional sports will be launched between Pakistan and Turkey. "The mutual friendship and brotherhood will further develop between Pakistan and Turkey through sports competitions", he added.

Governor of Istanbul Ali Yerlikaya, on this occasion said that Istanbul sports authorities will remain in touch with Sports Board Punjab for the growth of sports relations between both the countries. "Punjab Minister for Sports and and his delegation put up wonderful suggestions for the expansion of sports ties between the two countries," he added.