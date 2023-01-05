Punjab Sports Minister performs ground-breaking ceremony of Sports Center

UrduPoint.com

Expanding the network of elite sports facilities, Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood laid the foundation stone of three more sports facilities here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Thursday

He performed the ground-breaking ceremony of Body Contact Sports Center, Multipurpose Training Station and Table Tennis Arena.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza, President Punjab Table Tennis Association Irfan Ullah Khan and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi gave a thorough briefing to Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood about different features of the state of the art sports projects.

Speaking on this occasion, Punjab Sports Minister said that Body Contact Sports Center will be completed with the cost of Rs 62.

687 million, Multipurpose Training Station with Rs 46.538 million and Table Tennis Arena will be constructed with the budget of Rs 50.000 million. "All these sports facilities will be equipped with all modern amenities and we are quite upbeat that these sports facilities will help a lot in further nurturing the sports culture in Punjab province," he added.

Malik Taimoor Masood informed, "After the completion of Body Contact Sports Center, we will be able to organize events of all body contact sports such as martial arts, taekwondo and boxing etc in a befitting manner. Similarly, all national and international level table tennis competitions could be organized at Table Tennis Arena after its completion whereas our weightlifting and powerlifting athletes could get international standard training at Multipurpose Training Station."

