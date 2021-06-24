Punjab Sports Minister presides over meeting of Sports Department Punjab

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti presided over a meeting of Sports Department Punjab here at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

The meeting was convened to review Annual Development Programmes of Sports Department Punjab, Youth Affairs Wing, Communication Strategy, Sports Award Programme and Sports Calendar.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Project Director PMU and other officials attended the important meeting.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti was given detailed briefing by Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab and Director General Sports Punjab about the decisions taken during the last board meeting of Sports Board Punjab, appointment of officers in Youth Affairs Wing, Annual Development Projects of PMU and future events of next Sports Calendar. The next edition of Punjab Games and Inter-Provincial Games 2021 were also thoroughly discussed during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Punjab Sports Minister said Punjab Government is making effective endeavours for the true growth of sports culture across the province.

He directed to operate media strategy of Sports Department Punjab on the modern lines.

He congratulated the officers of Sports Department Punjab on the approval of Punjab's first-ever Sports Policy. He said the sports budget of the province has been raised by 200 per cent for the fiscal year 2021-22. "With this amount, several top class sports projects will be initiated in the province and a true sports culture will grow after the completion of these mega sport projects".

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said there will be revolutionary changes in Punjab's sports after the approval of Punjab's first-ever Sports Policy from the provincial cabinet. He directed the officers to monitor the sports development projects thoroughly and chalk out complete preparations for the next sports calendar.

Punjab Sports Minister on this occasion announced that first Punjab Sports Awards will be conducted in a befitting manner in near future. "The top performers at national and international sports events will be honoured at a grand colourful ceremony", he added.