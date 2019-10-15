Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, DG SBP greet gold medal winner wrestler Inam

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism , Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Tuesday congratulated Pakistan's champion wrestler Inam Butt for winning gold medal in the World Beach Games being held in Doha, Qatar.

Inam defeated Georgian wrestler Dato Marsagishvili in 90kg weight category bout with score of 5-2 after tough fight.

In a joint greeting message here they said wrestler Inam lived up to the expectations and made the entire nation proud by winning gold medal against tough opponents.

Rai Taimoor Khan and Adnan Arshad expressed the hope that Inam will continue his superb performance in his next international competitions.

