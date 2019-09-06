UrduPoint.com
Punjab Sports Minister Refuses To Take New Car

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 09:02 PM

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism and Chairman Punjab Sports Board (PSB) Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has refused to take new car in the General Body meeting of Punjab Sports Board held at National Hockey Stadium on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism and Chairman Punjab sports board (PSB) Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has refused to take new car in the General Body meeting of Punjab Sports Board held at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

According to the details, the PSB General Body meeting was told that there is acute shortage of vehicles for the Board officers which is affecting the working of the Board.

The meeting approved car for Punjab Sports Minister who refused to take new car saying that he is acting upon the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan not to put extra burden on national exchequer.

The General Body lauded the positive gesture of Punjab Minister of Sports.

