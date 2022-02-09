UrduPoint.com

Punjab Sports Minister Says PSL Will Produce Entertaining Cricket

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 09, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Punjab Sports Minister says PSL will produce entertaining cricket

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on Wednesday urged the cricket-loving people to come and witness exciting matches of PSL-7 at Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on Wednesday urged the cricket-loving people to come and witness exciting matches of PSL-7 at Gaddafi Stadium.

He said the cricket lovers will be provided with the best facilities during PSL-7 which will produce entertaining cricket.

"The participation of top international players in Pakistan Super League (PSL-7) is a great source of motivation for our cricket lovers".

He said: "It is a great honour for Lahore to host several international stars during the 7th edition of PSL.

Pakistan's young talented players are also showing excellent performance during the PSL matches".

Punjab Minister for Sports said that Punjab government has made excellent administrative measures for the Lahore leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches scheduled to commence from tomorrow, Thursday.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatt said Pakistan will get several talented batsmen and bowlers from the platform of Pakistan Super League. "Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is also establishing Cricket High Performance Centres equipped with all modern facilities in the province," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Super League Young All From Best Top Love

Recent Stories

US, Kurds Unable to Guarantee Security in Northeas ..

US, Kurds Unable to Guarantee Security in Northeast Syria - Russian Ambassador

22 seconds ago
 Beijing Winter Olympics medals table

Beijing Winter Olympics medals table

23 seconds ago
 Kashmir issue to be raised internationally through ..

Kashmir issue to be raised internationally through arguments, research

26 seconds ago
 Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament 2022 to beg ..

Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament 2022 to begin from Thursday

28 seconds ago
 Omicron No Longer Expected to Overwhelm German Hea ..

Omicron No Longer Expected to Overwhelm German Healthcare System - German Federa ..

3 minutes ago
 EU Not Planning to Disclose Information on Securit ..

EU Not Planning to Disclose Information on Security Response to Russia - Commiss ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>