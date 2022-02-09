Punjab Sports Minister says PSL will produce entertaining cricket

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on Wednesday urged the cricket-loving people to come and witness exciting matches of PSL-7 at Gaddafi Stadium

He said the cricket lovers will be provided with the best facilities during PSL-7 which will produce entertaining cricket.

"The participation of top international players in Pakistan Super League (PSL-7) is a great source of motivation for our cricket lovers".

He said: "It is a great honour for Lahore to host several international stars during the 7th edition of PSL.

Pakistan's young talented players are also showing excellent performance during the PSL matches".

Punjab Minister for Sports said that Punjab government has made excellent administrative measures for the Lahore leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches scheduled to commence from tomorrow, Thursday.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatt said Pakistan will get several talented batsmen and bowlers from the platform of Pakistan Super League. "Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is also establishing Cricket High Performance Centres equipped with all modern facilities in the province," he added.