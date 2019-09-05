Punjab sports minister to chair SBP general body meeting

The inaugural general body meeting of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) would be held under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism and Chairman Sports Board Punjab Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, here on Sept 6 at National Hockey Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The inaugural general body meeting of Sports Punjab (SBP) would be held under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Sports , Youth Affairs and Tourism and Chairman Sports Board Punjab Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, here on Sept 6 at National Hockey Stadium.

The 25-member house would be introduced to the sports minister and the SBP performance would also be reviewed during the meeting. The budget for the current year would be approved during the meeting, which would review affairs relating to development of sports and relevant infrastructure.

Vice-Chairman Sports Board Punjab Rao Zahid Qayyum, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Nadeem Mehboob, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Secretary Finance, Secretary Higher education, Secretary Industries, Chairman Punjab Information Technology, Inspector General Police, Member Colonies Board of Revenue, MPS Talat Naqvi, Aysha Ch, President Punjab Women Hockey Tanzeela Amir Cheema and other officials would also attend the meeting.