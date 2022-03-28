UrduPoint.com

Punjab Sports Minister To Inaugurate Jhang Kabaddi Festival

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 28, 2022 | 07:03 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Sports board Punjab is going to launch second phase of Regional Games and in this regard the two-day Jhang Kabaddi Festival will start from March 30 at Sports Stadium Mandi Shah Jeewana.

Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will inaugurate the Festival.

Country's leading players will take part in Kabaddi Takra which will be held on March 31 at 4 pm.

Kabaddi match will be played between Pakistan Green Kabaddi Team and Pakistan White Kabaddi Team. World famous players like Irfan Mana, Shafiq Chishti, Lala Obaidullah, Musharraf Janjua, Nafees Gujjar, Rana Ali Shan, Mohsin Wahla, Sajid Gujjar, Ramzan Jani participate in the grand event.

Rai Taimmor Khan Bhatti, in a statement here on Monday said that after successful holding of sports events in South Punjab, we are going to organise Jhang Kabaddi Festival. Provincial Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Jhang Kabaddi Festival is being organized for the promotion of traditional sports.

He said kabaddi is the most popular sport in Punjab and Traditional sports of Punjab are partof our culture.

