Punjab Sports Minister To Inaugurate Mir Chakar-e-Azam Rind Games

Thu 16th December 2021

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Thursday inaugurated Mir Chakar-e-Azam Rind Games at a colourful opening ceremony at Sports Gymnasium Hall, Dera Ghazi Khan.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani and Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan were also present.

Several members of Punjab Cabinet will also attend the colourful opening ceremony and dozens of regional and folk artistes will present attractive cultural performances.

The trophy of Mir Chakar-e-Azam Rind Games will also be unveiled on the occasion in the presence of a large number of sports enthusiasts.

Besides, members of national volleyball team, country's leading teams such as Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Army, Wapda, Navy and PAF will also participate in Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games Volleyball Championship to be staged at DG Khan from Dec 21 to 24.

Apart from volleyball, the competitions of hockey, shooting volleyball and Dangal will also be organised in DG Khan and Taunsa, South Punjab from Dec 21 to 31.

The budding male and female players of South Punjab will gain an ideal opportunity to polish their game by playing alongside leading sports stars of different games in Games, the first major sports event being staged in South Punjab as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

