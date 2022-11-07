Punjab Sports Minister to inaugurate SBP Cricket Academy, DG, SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :By Sohail Ali Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that Sports board Punjab is going to take another significant measure for the promotion of sports culture among the young generation.

In this regard, Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood will inaugurate Sports Board Punjab's Cricket Academy outside Punjab Stadium on Nov 18.

DG Sports informed that Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan and other top officials will also attend the launching ceremony.

He further said that expert cricket coaches will impart top class training to young players at the newly-constructed five cricket pitches.

"This academy is a continuation of our talent hunt campaign in different games. In recent days, we have launched tennis, swimming and table tennis academies in Nishtar Park Sports Complex," he informed.

He further said that cricket has been quite popular in Pakistan and our academy will play a key part in further popularizing the game of cricket in the province. "The Cricket Academy is being launched with an aim to polish cricket skills of young players under the supervision of qualified coaches".