LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood will inaugurate Sports board Punjab's Cricket Academy outside Punjab Stadium tomorrow (Friday).

Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan and other top officials will also attend the launching ceremony.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi in a statement on Thursday said that Sports Board Punjab's cricket academy will be another significant measure for the promotion of cricket among the young generation.

He further said that young players will be trained and groomed under the supervision of expert cricket coaches at the newly-constructed five cricket pitches. "This academy is a continuation of our talent hunt campaign in different games. In recent days, we have launched athletics, tennis, swimming and table tennis academies in Nishtar Park Sports Complex," he revealed.