UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Sports Minister To Launch Youth Portal

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:12 PM

Punjab sports minister to launch youth portal

Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Department will celebrate the International Youth Day here on October 1.

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab sports and Youth Affairs Department will celebrate the International Youth Day here on October 1.

Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Department will hold a ceremony in this connection at Auditorium Hall, University of Home Economic, Gulberg.

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will be the chief guest on this occasion.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will also launch Punjab Youth Portal during the ceremony. Director General Sports Punjab Adnan, Arshad Aulakh will also attend the ceremony.

Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob will present welcome address on this occasion, adding that youth icon awards and certificates will also be distributed during the ceremony.

Related Topics

Sports Punjab Gulberg October

Recent Stories

IRS probationers visit Lok Virsa

3 minutes ago

Religio-political parties hold rallies to express ..

3 minutes ago

Orphan complex inaugural ceremony held

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy carries out live missile firings

4 minutes ago

NPT expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

8 minutes ago

21 members of six dacoit gangs arrested in Sialkot ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.