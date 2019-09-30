Punjab Sports Minister to launch Youth portal

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will launch Punjab Youth Portal at a colourful ceremony here on Tuesday to commemorate International Youth Day

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Sports , Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will launch Punjab Youth Portal at a colourful ceremony here on Tuesday to commemorate International Youth Day.

The ceremony will be held under the auspices of Punjab sports and Youth Affairs Department at Auditorium Hall, University of Home Economic.

Punjab Minister for Sports will give away youth icon awards and certificates to the talented youth.

Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob will present welcome address on this occasion while Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and hundreds of enthusiastic youth will also attend the ceremony.