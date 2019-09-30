UrduPoint.com
Punjab Sports Minister To Launch Youth Portal

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 09:09 PM

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will launch Punjab Youth Portal at a colourful ceremony here on Tuesday to commemorate International Youth Day

The ceremony will be held under the auspices of Punjab sports and Youth Affairs Department at Auditorium Hall, University of Home Economic.

Punjab Minister for Sports will give away youth icon awards and certificates to the talented youth.

Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob will present welcome address on this occasion while Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and hundreds of enthusiastic youth will also attend the ceremony.

