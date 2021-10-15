Punjab sports minister unveils trophy of CM National Women Hockey Championship

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti unveiled the trophy of First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship at a colourful ceremony held here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti unveiled the trophy of First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship at a colourful ceremony held here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, PHF Women Hockey Wing General Manager Tanzeela Amir Cheema, former Olympian Kh Junaid and members and officials of all participating teams also attended the trophy unveiling ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion Punjab Minister for Sports said all the credit of holding the event goes to Punjab govt which is fully promoting the game of hockey among the young generation. "Through back-to-back hockey events we are preparing a bunch of talented players and these players will help Pakistan in regaining lost hockey glory".

He said the competition is providing an ideal platform to young female hockey players of the country to exhibit their hockey skills. "This championship is being organised to prepare Pakistan female hockey players for first-ever FIH Hockey 5s World Cup scheduled to be staged in Oman's capital city, Muscat".

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said it is the first ever 5-a-Side Women Hockey Championship being played in the country and we are confident that it will play a major role for the revival of hockey across the country.

Announcing the prize money, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that the winning team will be given Rs 5 lakh, runners up Rs 3 lakh while the third position holder team will bag a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

Meanwhile hockey teams of Army, HEC, Punjab (C), Wapda and Railways launched their campaign in the event on winning note and won their respective matches.

HEC thrashed Gilgit Baltistan by 13-0 in the opening match quite comfortably. The victorious side had a 7-0 lead at the interval. The girls from Gilgit Baltistan carved out some impressive moves but unfortunately they could not convert their moves into goals.

Army women hockey team defeated Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) by a big margin of 21-0 in the second match of inaugural day. The Army team started the match in dominating style and took the 9-0 lead in the first half.

Asma and Sidra Bibi struck six goals each for the winning team. AJK players tried their best but they could not open their account throughout the duration of the match.

The third match of the first day was played between Punjab (C) and Balochistan teams. This match was also proved to be a one-sided affair as Punjab (C) toppled minnows Balochistan by a big difference of 16-0.

Wapda women hockey team emerged winners against Islamabad by 6-0 in the 4rth match while Railways outplayed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (W) by a huge margin of 18-0 in the 5th match of the day.