Punjab Sports Minister Visits Punjab's Hockey Training Camp

Zeeshan Mehtab 9 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 09:00 PM

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti visited Punjab's training camp arranged for the preparation of First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium here on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti visited Punjab's training camp arranged for the preparation of First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium here on Thursday.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti visited different parts of National Hockey Stadium to examine all the arrangements.

He issued necessary directions to concerned officials for the smooth holding of the event.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Punjab Minister for Sports witnessed the practice and physical work out of Punjab camp probables. He also enquired the camp probables about their training and facilities being provided to them for the preparation of hockey Championship. He urged the Punjab players to put in extraordinary hard work to win the coveted hockey title.

