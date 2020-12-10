Punjab sports minister visits Turkish Archery Federation headquarters in Istanbul

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and his delegation visited the headquarters of Turkish Archery Federation in Istanbul on Thursday.

The minister also demonstrated his archery skills on the occasion. Director General Sports board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Turkish Archery Federation and Pakistan Traditional Games officials were also present, said the information made available here by the Sports Board Punjab.

The Punjab sports minister and his delegation are in Turkey to participate in sports meetings and witness Turkish archery culture.

Officials of Turkish Archery Federation and Member Board of Sports Mehmet Erdogan briefed Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and his delegation about the major features of Turkish archery culture.

Punjab Minister for Sports and his delegation also visited Turkish Archery academy and Museum where bows, arrows and other relevant objects of the Saltanat-e-Usmania era have been preserved.

They were told that Turkish government is making effective efforts for the promotion of Islamic traditional archery culture.

The minister announced on the occasion holding of traditional Islamic Archery Festival in Punjab. "President Tayyip Erdogan has taken excellent measures for protection of Islamic culture, heritage and history and revival of traditional Islamic archery. Pakistan and Turkey can collaborate for the promotion of traditional games among the people of both the countries," he added.

Member Board of Sports Mehmet Erdogan praised the Pakistan government for making sincere efforts for revival and growth of traditional games. "Turkey will also extend every kind of assistance for promotion of traditional games in Pakistan," he added.