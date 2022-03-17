UrduPoint.com

Punjab Sports Minister Welcomes Australian Cricket Team In Lahore

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 17, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has welcomed the Australian cricket team in Lahore after the completion of two Test matches in Rawalpindi and Karachi

He said here on Thursday said that the successful holding of Test matches between Pakistan and Australia in Rawalpindi and Karachi has proved that Pakistan is a peaceful and sports-loving country.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti further said that top level security will be provided to the Australian cricket team during their stay in Lahore for the third Test match scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium from March 21 to 25. "Playing a full series against Australia, one of the best cricket teams of the world, at home grounds, is definitely a memorable occasion for Pakistan cricket.

Our administrative and security teams are making excellent arrangements for 3rd Test match against the visiting Australian team".

Punjab Sports Minister appreciated the fighting batting performance of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafiq in the second innings of the second Test match at Karachi. "Certainly, it was a wonderful exhibition of amazing fighting skills of Pakistan batsmen that played a key role in saving the 2nd Test match from the jaws of defeat against a strong Australian bowling line up," he added.

