Punjab Sports Ministers Lauds Thrilling Cricket During Pak-Lanka T20 Series

Wed 09th October 2019

Punjab Sports Ministers lauds thrilling cricket during Pak-Lanka T20 series

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Wednesday admired the exciting game during the one day international and T20 series between Pakistan and visiting Sri Lankan cricket teams

In a statement, he said Pakistan players dominated the ODI series while the guest team excellently bounced back in the T20 rubber through their magnificent fighting spirit.

Punjab Minister for sports expressed the hope that the ODI and T20 series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will prove to be very helpful for the revival of international cricket in the country.

"I'm quite hopeful that major cricket teams like Australia, England, South Africa and New Zealand will also tour Pakistan in near future after this series."

