LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman presided over a meeting on Monday to review the arrangements and preparations for new synthetic turf's inauguration here at National Hockey Stadium.

He informed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the new synthetic turf at beautifully renovated National Hockey Stadium at a grand ceremony in the coming days.

Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Shiza Fatima participated in the meeting through video link whereas Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Local Govt Maria Tariq, AC Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf, MD Danish school Ahmer Malik, Deputy Secretary Sports Liaqat Ali, Secretary HEC Javed Mahmood, Secretary School education Ahsan Waheed, DPI Colleges Dr Syed Anser Azhar, Director Colleges Lahore Division Mohammad Zahid Mian, CEO Education Authority Pervaiz Akhtar, Director Social Welfare, representatives of Rescue-1122, Wasa, LWMC and School Education, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Admin Ijaz Munir, Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza and other officials attended the key meeting in person.

The representatives of several departments also briefed the meeting about the preparations of their respective departments.

Addressing the meeting Shahid Zaman informed that the promotion of hockey among young generation is our major goal and for this purpose, we are utilizing all our resources. "Punjab Sports Department is taking all essential measures for the growth of sports culture across the province," he added.

He further said that all parts of National Hockey Stadium have been renovated and this upgradation will play a significant part in the revival of hockey in the country.

"The giant hockey venue has been painted with eye-catching colours besides installing several new fans, water coolers and other necessary facilities," he added.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail on this occasion said that all possible measures are being taken for the development of hockey. "The promotion of hockey, which happens to be Pakistan's national game, is among our top priorities," he asserted.

After the meeting, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Director Admin Ijaz Munir, Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza and other official also visited different parts of the stadium to inspect the upgradation and renovation work.

During the inspection Shahid Zaman directed all the departments concerned to speed up the work and complete the ongoing projects in the stadium within the stipulated time.

Dr Asif Tufail on this occasion threw light on all arrangements for a befitting inauguration of new synthetic turf at National Hockey Stadium. "Best arrangements and preparations are being made for the grand inaugural ceremony of new synthetic turf," he added.

DG, SBP said the National Hockey Stadium is being renovated and upgraded after several years. "We are improving all the facilities at this grand hockey venue with an aim to promote hockey among the youth of the country," he added.

He informed that top sports stars of the country and several distinguished guests from various departments will also attend this mega opening ceremony.