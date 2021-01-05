Punjab Squash Association is a defunct body: Secretary Punjab Olympic Association

Secretary Punjab Olympic Association (POAb), Idris Haider Khawaja said on Tuesday that the Punjab Squash Association (PSA) has become a defunct body as it failed to hold its election after expiry of its tenure last year

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Secretary Punjab Olympic Association (POAb), Idris Haider Khawaja said on Tuesday that the Punjab Squash Association (PSA) has become a defunct body as it failed to hold its election after expiry of its tenure last year.

"We have written a letter to PSA telling the defunct office bearers that the association has no legal status after expiry of their tenure on November 30, last year as they failed to hold fresh election in line with the constitution of their body as well as POAb " , he told APP here.

He said as per constitution of the (POAb) if a body does not hold its elections after the expiry of its tenure it become dysfunctional and defunct and in such a state of affairs (POAb) will hold their elections in a fair and free manner.

"As PSA is affiliated with POAb, we will conduct its elections under our supervision as the body can't not be allowed to remain dysfunctional and it's legal status should be restored with the elections of fresh office bearers", said Idris Haider Khawaja.

He said (POAb) will hold the elections of PSA under the laid down procedure in its (PSA) constitution by conducting the elections of the district bodies across the province.

"We have written letters to PSA in this regard and asked the defunct office bearers to provide us the details of district bodies affiliated with them so that first we should hold the elections of the respective district bodies then finally conducting elections of the PSA for a fresh term of four years", he added.

Secretary POAb said they have not received any reply from PSA in this regard and soon they will again be writing a letter to it on the affairs of body.

To a question he said the whole process of holding elections from district level to the main elections of the PSA will be completed in two months to help PSA to resume its legal status under its constitution.

He informed that sports board Punjab has also written a letter to defunct PSA asking it to submit the record and audit report of Rs sixty million given to it by the SBP for the development of the game.

"We are also looking into this aspect and will also write a letter to the office bearers of dysfunctional PSA to submit the audit report of expenses as it is a prerequisite to hold the elections under the supervision of POAb", he asserted.