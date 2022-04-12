UrduPoint.com

Punjab Stadium Will Be Upgraded For South Asian Games 2023 Events: DG Sports

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 12, 2022 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan said on Tuesday that Punjab Stadium would be upgraded for holding South Asian Games 2023 events in a befitting manner.

He said this while chairing an important meeting in connection with South Asian Games 2023 here at National Hockey Stadium.

The meeting was convened to review the arrangements, particularly venues of the mega event scheduled to be staged in Pakistan after a long gap of 19 years. It would be the third edition of South Asian Games to be held in Pakistan after the 2004 and 1989 editions.

Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khawaja, Chief Sports consultant Hafeez Bhatti and other officials attended the meeting. Different features and other key details of various venues were shown through slides during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Director General Sports Punjab said that Punjab Stadium would be the main venue for organizing South Asian Games 2023 sports events. "The seating capacity of the Punjab Stadium would be enhanced so that maximum number of sports enthusiasts could witness and enjoy the exciting sports competitions of the mega event.

Besides this, top standard other facilities would also be provided at this venue," he added.

He said that there were several world class sports venues in Punjab where international sports events could be organized quite comfortably. "Definitely it will be a big honour for Pakistan to host an international sports extravaganza of South Asian Games at our own venues and in this regard international level arrangements are being made".

Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Khalid Mehmood, on this occasion said that Pakistan had been blessed with immense sports talent and world class players in every game.

"The holding of South Asian Games in Pakistan will portray the country's soft image among the international community," he added.

Khalid Mehmood said that Pakistan was a peaceful and sports loving country where allinternational sports events could be organized quite smoothly. "The sports culture will furthergrow in our country after the successful holding of South Asian Games," he stated.

