ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The first Punjab Strength Lifting Championship to be organized by Punjab Strength Lifting Association would be held on Saturday at Punjab Stadium National Strength Lifting Club, Lahore.

According to details, the event was going to be participated by male and female players of districts of Punjab.

Men and women from schools, colleges, gyms and clubs have been invited to take part in the event and competition would be held in four categories of kids, junior, senior and master. The finals of the championship would be held on Sunday and medals, certificates, trophies and title belts would be distributed among the winners.