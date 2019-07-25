Punjab Table Tennis Association seeks performance reports from dist associations

The Punjab Table Tennis Association (PTTA) has sought annual performance reports from all district associations

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Table Tennis Association (PTTA) has sought annual performance reports from all district associations.

According to Ambar Bashir Sheikh, the general secretary PTTA, letters have been sent to district associations to work hard for promotion of table tennis and arrange training camps for school/ college players' coaching and district table tennis championships be organised in their respective districts.

The associations, not doing enough for promotion of the game or showing poor performance, may face cancellation of their registration.