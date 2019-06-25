UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Table Tennis Trials Completed

Muhammad Rameez 37 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:36 PM

Punjab Table tennis trials completed

The trials for the selection of Punjab table tennis boys and girls teams were conducted here on Tuesday at Nishtar Park Sports Complex for the participation in 26th National Junior Table Tennis Championship

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The trials for the selection of Punjab table tennis boys and girls teams were conducted here on Tuesday at Nishtar Park sports Complex for the participation in 26th National Junior Table Tennis Championship.

The 26th National Junior Table Tennis Championship will be organised under the aegis of Punjab Table Tennis Association and in collaboration with Sports board Punjab (SBP) at Nishtar Park Sports Complex from tomorrow, Wednesday to June 29.

Over 150 boys and girls from 36 districts participated in the trials. Selection committee selected 14 players for Punjab's four teams.

Four players each were selected for Under-18 boys and girls and three players each were picked up for Under 15 boys and girls teams.

The participants will compete in five categories - Junior Boys team event, Junior Girls team event, Cadet Boys team event, Cadet Girls team event and Singles and Doubles events during the 4-day national championship.

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony on June 26. The teams from four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Islamabad will take part in the championship.

The DG SBP said on Tuesday that table tennis was a popular game among youngsters and our players have won several titles at national level. He urged players to participate in the championship with the target to win the title. "Sports Board Punjab has made top-level arrangements for the smooth holding of the National Junior Table Tennis Championship," he added.

Related Topics

Tennis Islamabad Sports Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir June Event From

Recent Stories

Film 'Baji' to be released on June 28

34 seconds ago

MoRH, British Council & Help Age Int'l launched r ..

35 seconds ago

72 persons arrested in crackdown against encroachm ..

36 seconds ago

Pakistan, EU ink new Strategic Engagement Plan in ..

40 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Japanes ..

7 minutes ago

Italian Economy Minister Says Optimistic About Agr ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.