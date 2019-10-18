Punjab taekwondo teams selected for national games

Punjab's 32-member men and women (16 each) taekwondo teams were selected here on Friday for upcoming 33rd National Games 2019 scheduled to be held at Peshawar in November

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab's 32-member men and women (16 each) taekwondo teams were selected here on Friday for upcoming 33rd National Games 2019 scheduled to be held at Peshawar in November

Punjab Taekwondo Association conducted the trials for the selection of Punjab teams with the collaboration of sports board Punjab (SBP).

Director General Sports Board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh urged the selected male and female players to polish their games during the training camps so that they could offer handsome performances and win plenty of medals in the grand event of National Games 2019.

The selection panel, headed by SBP Assistant Director Raees-ur-Rehman selected Punjab's taekwondo teams on merit under the instructions of SBP director general.

As many as 150 female taekwondo players appeared in trials at Nishtar Park Sport Complex Gymnasium Hall while 250 men's aspirants took part in trials activity at Crescent Sports Complex, Faisalabad.

Following are the selected Punjab taekwondo male and female teams: Women -49 kg: Rukhsar Fatima, Mariam -53 kg: Laraib Mannan, Noor Rizvi -54 kg: Kinza Asif, Meerab Mannan -57 kg: Yamna Qamar, Anam Akram -63 kg: Syeda Nida Fatima, Ayza Afzal -68 kg: Rabia kiran, Areej Khalid -73 kg: Jaisha Khan, Sidra Malik +73 kg: Fatima Babar, Roman Shaukat.

Men -54 kg: M Atta ul Mohsin, -58 kg: Farman Khan, Aqib Mehmood -63 kg: Sheraz Anwar, Abu Bakar -68 kg: M Hasan, Abu Bakar -74 kg: Zeeshan Khan, Sheraz Ahmad -80 kg: Ehtisham, Zulqarnain -87 kg: Mujahid Bilal, Sabir Ali +87 kg: Usman, M Khan.