UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Taekwondo Teams Selected For National Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 07:51 PM

Punjab taekwondo teams selected for national games

Punjab's 32-member men and women (16 each) taekwondo teams were selected here on Friday for upcoming 33rd National Games 2019 scheduled to be held at Peshawar in November

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab's 32-member men and women (16 each) taekwondo teams were selected here on Friday for upcoming 33rd National Games 2019 scheduled to be held at Peshawar in November.

Punjab Taekwondo Association conducted the trials for the selection of Punjab teams with the collaboration of sports board Punjab (SBP).

Director General Sports Board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh urged the selected male and female players to polish their games during the training camps so that they could offer handsome performances and win plenty of medals in the grand event of National Games 2019.

The selection panel, headed by SBP Assistant Director Raees-ur-Rehman selected Punjab's taekwondo teams on merit under the instructions of SBP director general.

As many as 150 female taekwondo players appeared in trials at Nishtar Park Sport Complex Gymnasium Hall while 250 men's aspirants took part in trials activity at Crescent Sports Complex, Faisalabad.

Following are the selected Punjab taekwondo male and female teams: Women -49 kg: Rukhsar Fatima, Mariam -53 kg: Laraib Mannan, Noor Rizvi -54 kg: Kinza Asif, Meerab Mannan -57 kg: Yamna Qamar, Anam Akram -63 kg: Syeda Nida Fatima, Ayza Afzal -68 kg: Rabia kiran, Areej Khalid -73 kg: Jaisha Khan, Sidra Malik +73 kg: Fatima Babar, Roman Shaukat.

Men -54 kg: M Atta ul Mohsin, -58 kg: Farman Khan, Aqib Mehmood -63 kg: Sheraz Anwar, Abu Bakar -68 kg: M Hasan, Abu Bakar -74 kg: Zeeshan Khan, Sheraz Ahmad -80 kg: Ehtisham, Zulqarnain -87 kg: Mujahid Bilal, Sabir Ali +87 kg: Usman, M Khan.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Peshawar Sports Punjab Male November Women 2019 Event Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Karsaz tragedy, a black chapter of country's histo ..

5 minutes ago

China's industrial output up 5.6 pct in first thre ..

5 minutes ago

IWMB confiscates 22 prohibited birds from Friday B ..

5 minutes ago

Rights Group Blames Turkey for War Crimes, Disrega ..

5 minutes ago

Jehangir posted DD Protocol

10 minutes ago

Jurisdiction of Labour court extended to merged ar ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.