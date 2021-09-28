UrduPoint.com

Punjab Takes Lead With 9 Gold Medals In Inter-Provincial Athletics Meet

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab took lead on the second day with nine gold medals, six silver medals and three bronze medals in the Inter-Provincial Girls U16 and U17 Athletics Championships being played here at the Tartan Track of the Qayyum sports Complex on Tuesday.

Shakawat Ali of Punjab came up with two gold medals in 100m and declared as the fastest athlete and won another gold medal in 110m hurdles when Punjab recorded nine gold, six silver and three bronze medals.

Punjab tops the list with 59 points while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was struggling at second with 47 points by winning two gold medals, two silver medals and three bronze medals.

Tahmeen Ghandapur of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got the honor of becoming the fastest girl athlete with her gold medal in 100m girls while Manan Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took gold medal in the shot-put.

Sakhawat Ali of Punjab came first in 100m and won gold medal, Muhammad Sahab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won silver medal and Junaid Baloch of Sindh got bronze medal. In the 400m hurdle boys Shakawat Ali took gold medal, followed by Hazrat Omar of KP came second and Hazrat Ali of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the girls 100 final, Tahmeen Khan Ghandapur of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won gold medal, Aruba Fatima of Punjab and Maryam of Sindh bagged silver and bronze medals respectively.

In discus throw, Abdullah of Punjab, Azam of Punjab and Usman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came first, second and third respectively. Khadija of Punjab won the discus throw competition, Paghunda Khan won silver medal and Momina of Punjab recorded third position by winning bronze medal.

In the Long Jump Boys, Riaz of Punjab won gold medal, followed by Muhammad Baloch of Sindh took silver medal, and Akram Ullah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took bronze medal.

In the Girls Long Jump, Rimsha of Punjab won gold medal, followed by Amna of Punjab took silver medal and Sameena Salam of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got bronze medal.

At the end of the day's proceedings, Director Sports Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Principal Hadaf College Mazhar Rana, Administrative Officer Syed Jaffer Shah, Athletics Coach Zafran Afridi, Female Coach Bushra Khan gave away medals, certificates and cash prizes.

Due to overage players in different teams, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah also issued a letters asked the managers and officials of all the six participating teams including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and host Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to conduct bone X-Ray of all the medalist to ascertain the age of the athletes.

Surprisingly, the athletes represented the teams in the National Youth and Junior Athletic Championship in 2018, also part of the ongoing Athletic Meet in 2021.

It was time to check and re-check the age of the players so that the deserving players could get a chance to come and show their skills, Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi told APP when contacted.

She said no compromise would be made whatsoever to ensure proper age group players in all the Games to be organized jointly with Pakistan Sports board. She also suggested action against the team officials who, despite knowing the fact about players' age groups, did not field proper players in their proper age group.

