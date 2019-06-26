Punjab takes winning start in National Junior TT championship

Punjab table tennis team beat Pakistan Railways by 3-2 in Boys' Under-15 team event competition to take a victorious start in the 26th National Junior Table Tennis Championship that got underway here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab table tennis team beat Pakistan Railways by 3-2 in Boys' Under-15 team event competition to take a victorious start in the 26th National Junior Table Tennis Championship that got underway here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Wednesday.

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar inaugurated the 26th National Junior Table Tennis Championship at a colourful opening ceremony in the presence of large number of young table tennis players. Secretary Pakistan Table Tennis Federation (PTTF) Ahmer Malik, President Punjab Table Tennis Association Irfanullah Khan and Director Sports, SBP Hafeez Bhatti and a large number of young players were also present on this occasion.

The participation of two overseas young players - Faizan Sadiq from Abu Dhabi and Muhammad Amjad from Saudi Arabia is another notable feature of the junior championship.

While talking to media Nadeem Sarwar said Sports board Punjab has started its preparations for National Games scheduled to be held in October this year.

"We are organising regular sports events despite severe summer weather conditions. Recently, we organized Punjab Inter-Division (Open) Snooker Championship and All-Punjab Age Group Swimming Championship in Gujra and 2-day archery championship is also going to be staged in Murree early next month," he asserted.

"We are going to spend very busy time in July 2019. We will hold camps for National Games, 7-Game camps and Summer Swimming camp during the next month," he added.

Replying a query, DG Sports Punj said: "The performance all the participating players in all sports competitions is being monitored thoroughly and on the basis of their performance and conduct the shining players will be picked up for National Games." Replying a question Nadeem Sarwar said it's quite fortunate that Sports Board Punjab revived Annual Sports Calendar programme and Punjab Games quite successfully after the gap of eight years.

"It is just beginning. Our actual goal is to prepare quality players for bigger international sports events like Olympics, Asian Games, SAF Games and Islamic Games etc," he elaborated.

Secretary Pakistan Table Tennis Federation (PTTF) Ahmer Malik and President Punjab Table Tennis Association Irfanullah Khan thanked DG Sports Punjab for making excellent arrangements for the premier national junior table tennis activity.

On the opening day, KPK and Chromatex also registered victories in Boys' Under-15 team event. In other matches of Boys' Under-18 team event, Islamabad, Pak Army, Pak Arab and Sindh outplayed their opponents quite comfortably. The matches of remaining categories were in progress till the filing of this report.

Following are the results: Boys' Under-15 Team Event: Punjab beat Pak Railway 3-2, KPK beat Islamabad 3-0, Chromatex beat Islamabad 3-0.Boys' Under-18 Team Event: Islamabad beat Pak Railway 3-2 , Pak Arab beat Punjab 3-1, Pak Army beat Wapda 3-1, Sindh beat Chromatex 3-0. -