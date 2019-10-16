UrduPoint.com
Punjab To Get Top Position In National Games: SBP DG

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 07:35 PM

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Wednesday said camps of all Punjab teams had started at various venues for the preparation of next month's Peshawar National Games and expressed the optimism that Punjab would top the medal table in the mega event

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Wednesday said camps of all Punjab teams had started at various venues for the preparation of next month's Peshawar National Games and expressed the optimism that Punjab would top the medal table in the mega event.

He expressed these views during his visit of Punjab wushu camp here at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall. He was accompanied by Pakistan Wushu Federation President Iftikhar Malik, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser and other officials.

All the male and female camp trainees were introduced with the Director General Sports Punjab, who also witnessed wonderful wushu performances of the players and appreciated it.

About the changed schedule of 33rd National Games, he said : "We are taking this delay positively and now our athletes have got some more days to give final touches to their preparations for the National Games. Definitely, the delay of a few days could prove to be blessing in disguise for our contingent." He said as many as 70 male and female wushu players were taking keen interest in training camp. "Our young players are doing hard work under the supervision of qualified coaches and we are pretty confident that the Punjab athletes will exhibit their best possible performances in the grand event," he added.

