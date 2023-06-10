Punjab to hold Summer Games 2023

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday presided over a meeting at his office in which it was principally decided to hold Punjab Summer Games 2023 with competitions in 34 sports for the first time in the province

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday presided over a meeting at his office in which it was principally decided to hold Punjab Summer Games 2023 with competitions in 34 sports for the first time in the province.

Competitions of all sports including cricket, hockey, football, shooting ball, athletics, snooker, badminton and other while winning players and teams would be given prizes of Rs 1.32 billion on the whole. Sports competitions at 5 levels would be held from the union council up to the provincial level.

Competitions of 8 games would be held at the union council level and additional 7 sports would be included at the tehsil level. 4 sports at the district level and additional 11 sports would be included at the divisional level. It was decided that additional 7 sports would be included at the provincial level while all relevant clubs and associations would be included in the Punjab Summer Games.

Sports competitions at the union level would be held from July 12th to 28th and at the tehsil level from August 1 to 10th. Sports competitions at the district level would be held between August 16th to 20th and from 26th to 30th at the divisional level. 7- Day final competitions of all sports would be held from September 6th to 12th. Administrative committees would be constituted at the provincial, divisional, tehsil and union levels to hold the games.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, Provincial Adviser for Sports Wahab Riaz, Secretary Finance, Secretary Sports, Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore division, DG Sports, Director Sports, Director Youth Affairs and other officials attended the meeting.