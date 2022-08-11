UrduPoint.com

Punjab Tourism Squad Have Great Responsibility On Their Shoulders: Punjab Sports

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 11, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Punjab Tourism Squad have great responsibility on their shoulders: Punjab Sports

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood said that no task can be achieved without passion and dedication and the newly-launched Punjab Tourism Squad will attain great success in their fresh assignment

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood said that no task can be achieved without passion and dedication and the newly-launched Punjab Tourism Squad will attain great success in their fresh assignment.

He said this while addressing the launching ceremony of Punjab Tourism Squad at Punjab Stadium here on Thursday.

Malik Taimoor Masood and Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Tourism Ayaz Khan Niazi were the guests of honour on this occasion.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood also distributed certificates among top three members of Punjab Tourism Squad Waseem Akram, Ms Amna Asghar and M Siddique.

Secretary Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan, DG Rescue-1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer, Principal TDCP Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management Muhammad Saeed Ahmed, Deputy Controller Hafiz Ghazanfer and other officials also participated in the meeting.

Punjab Sports Minister said that Punjab Tourism Department took a major step towards safe tourism for tourists by launching Punjab Tourism Squad under the slogan of Guidance, Facilitation and Regulation.

"It is for the first time, a dedicated tourism force was created to facilitate tourists. The Punjab Tourism Squad was prepared to perform duties in the field after training".

Malik Taimoor Masood further said that Punjab Tourism Squad comprising 71 male and 11 female members will have great responsibility on their shoulders. "The members of Punjab Tourism Squad will play an important role in the image building of the Tourism Department whether it is shrines and historical places of the province", he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than eighty officers will be posted in Murree and other places before August 14. The squad completed two weeks of physical training at the rescue headquarters. Physical training included exercises necessary to deal with emergency situations including first aid. Hospitality training of Punjab Tourism Squad was conducted for two weeks. 38 motor bikes were also distributed among the squad members.

