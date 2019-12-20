UrduPoint.com
Punjab U16, KPK Share PCB-Pepsi U16 One-day Trophy

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 05:39 PM

Central Punjab U16 and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa U16 declared joint winner in the PCB-Pepsi U16 One-Day cricket tournament at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Friday as the match was washed out without a ball being bowled, due to rain

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Central Punjab U16 and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa U16 declared joint winner in the PCB-Pepsi U16 One-Day cricket tournament at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Friday as the match was washed out without a ball being bowled, due to rain.

Tournament awards: Best batsman of the tournament - Saad Baig (Sindh U16), 206 runs Best bowler of the tournament � Mohammad Ibrahim (Northern U16), 14 wickets Best all-rounder of the tournament � Faizullah (Balochistan U16) Best wicketkeeper of the tournament � Afzaal Manzoor (Central Punjab U16), 11 dismissalsBest fielder of the tournament � Basit Ali (Balochistan U16), six catches.

