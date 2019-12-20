Punjab U16, KPK share PCB-Pepsi U16 one-day trophy

Central Punjab U16 and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa U16 declared joint winner in the PCB-Pepsi U16 One-Day cricket tournament at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Friday as the match was washed out without a ball being bowled, due to rain

Tournament awards: Best batsman of the tournament - Saad Baig (Sindh U16), 206 runs Best bowler of the tournament � Mohammad Ibrahim (Northern U16), 14 wickets Best all-rounder of the tournament � Faizullah (Balochistan U16) Best wicketkeeper of the tournament � Afzaal Manzoor (Central Punjab U16), 11 dismissalsBest fielder of the tournament � Basit Ali (Balochistan U16), six catches.